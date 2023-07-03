Watch Now
NewsAccident/Crash

Actions

Young man dies in Flathead County crash

Young man dies in Flathead County crash July 2 2023
MTN News
Young man dies in Flathead County crash July 2 2023
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 12:13:16-04

BIGFORK - An 18-year-old man from Bigfork died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Village Lane in Bigfork.

The victim was driving a motorcycle north on MT 35 "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the rear end of a Lexus driven by an 87-year-old man from Kalispell, according to the MHP.

According to the MHP, the young man was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that he was wearing a helmet, and that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The two people in the Lexus were not injured.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Golf over 700 holes for $119!