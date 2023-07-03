Young man dies in Flathead County crash

BIGFORK - An 18-year-old man from Bigfork died in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Montana Highway 35 and Village Lane in Bigfork.

The victim was driving a motorcycle north on MT 35 "at a high rate of speed" when he hit the rear end of a Lexus driven by an 87-year-old man from Kalispell, according to the MHP.

According to the MHP, the young man was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

The MHP says that he was wearing a helmet, and that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

The two people in the Lexus were not injured.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash.



