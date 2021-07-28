Young man dies in Roosevelt County crash

GREAT FALLS — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in northeastern Montana on Tuesday.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on Highway 2 near Bainville in Roosevelt County.

A 23-year-old man from Williston, N.D. was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on the highway when he passed a Dodge Ram pickup.

The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to merge back into the eastbound lane before the truck had fully passed the Dodge and sideswiped the pickup, the patrol said.

According to the MHP, the Chevrolet went into a broadside slide of more than 300 feet and off the pavement, and then rolled several times.

The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The 24-year-old driver of the Dodge, also from Williston, was not injured.

MHP reports speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

