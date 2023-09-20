Young man dies in Valley County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young man died in a one-vehicle crash northeast of Glasgow in Valley County on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 22-year old man from Glasgow was driving north in a Chevy Silverado pickup truck at about 2:30 a.m. along Secondary Highway 438.

Near mile marker 25, the road curves to the right, and he failed to negotiate the curve, causing the truck to go off the west side of the road. The man over-corrected, and the truck rolled several times.

The man - who was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash and died at the scene.

The name of the man has not been released at this point.

According to the MHP, alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

