Young woman dead, three people injured in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young woman died and three people were injured in a crash in Glacier County on Friday, November 12, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, four people were in a Chevy Impala driving north along BIA Route 1 northwest of Heart Butte just before 4 p.m.

Near mile marker 13, the car went off the road to the right and into a ditch; the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

The MHP says that the driver of the car - a 19-year old woman - was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from the vehicle by the force of the crash. She died at the scene.

The other three occupants of the car were taken to the Indian Health Service clinic in Browning; the nature and severity of their injuries has not been disclosed. Their ages are 24, 22, and 20.

According to the MHP, alcohol and excessive speed are considered factors in the crash.

The name of the young woman who died has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.