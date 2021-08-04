Watch
Young woman dies in crash; two men arrested

Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 12:50:27-04

BILLINGS — A 19-year old woman died in a crash in Billings on Tuesday evening, and two men have been arrested.

Police said in a news release that Payton Hunter, 19 years old, and Justin Bighair, 33, are facing charges related to the crash.

Police said that Hunter was driving a Dodge Ram 2500 west on First Avenue North when it collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by Bighair as it was turning east onto First Avenue North from North 12th Street.

The 19-year-old woman was a passenger in the Ram and died at the scene. A 31-year-old passenger in the Tundra was treated at the scene and released.

Hunter and Bighair were taken to a hospital for treatment and then taken into custody by police.

Hunter faces three counts of felony criminal endangerment, police said. Bighair faces a charge of vehicular homicide while under the influence and three counts of felony criminal endangerment.

