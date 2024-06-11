Watch Now
Young woman dies in Lake County crash

MTN News
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jun 11, 2024

GREAT FALLS — A young woman from Arlee died in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The crash happened near the intersection of Dumontier Road and McLeod Road near Arlee at about 4:20 a.m.

The woman was northbound on McLeod Road when she missed a curve, causing her Nissan Versa to go off the road and then roll over, according to MHP.

The MHP says that the 25-year old woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.

She was the only occupant of the car.

Impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but excessive speed may have played a role, according to the MHP.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.

