Young woman dies in Lake County crash

GREAT FALLS — A young woman from Arlee died in a one-vehicle crash in Lake County on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
The crash happened near the intersection of Dumontier Road and McLeod Road near Arlee at about 4:20 a.m.
The woman was northbound on McLeod Road when she missed a curve, causing her Nissan Versa to go off the road and then roll over, according to MHP.
The MHP says that the 25-year old woman was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.
She was the only occupant of the car.
Impaired driving is not suspected as a factor in the crash, but excessive speed may have played a role, according to the MHP.
The woman’s name has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.