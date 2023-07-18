Young woman dies in Rosebud County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 19-year old woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Rosebud County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash happened at about 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 48 of Secondary Highway 447, which is about five miles north of the town of Ashland.

The MHP says the woman was driving south in a GMC Yukon when she ran off the right side of the road and traveled along the ditch until she was able to get it back on the road.

The vehicle then went off the left of the road and overturned in a ditch.

The woman, who the MHP says was not wearing a seatbelt, was "partially ejected" from the vehicle.

According to the MHP, alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The name of the woman has not yet been released. We will update you if we get more information.



