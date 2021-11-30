Adele will start Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace in January 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Adele announces "Weekends with Adele," an exclusive residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Las Vegas.

The residency will begin on Jan. 21, 2022, with the global superstar scheduled to perform two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022, according to show representatives.

Tuesday's announcement comes on the heels of Adele recently releasing her fourth studio album "30" on Columbia Records and it debuted at No. 1 on album charts in 30 countries.

Presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration opens at 6 a.m. PT Tuesday and continues until 11:59 p.m. PT Thursday.

For more information and to register, visit here.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin on Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. PT. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

Representatives say while Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that every fan will get a ticket, it does make the ticket buying experience fairer by ensuring only other fans are competing for tickets. Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

WEEKENDS WITH ADELE DATES