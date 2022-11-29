Adoption celebrated at Montana State Capitol

HELENA — Families gathered in the state capitol building Monday afternoon for a Celebrate Adoption Ceremony.

“We really wanted to shine a light on the sacrificial work that adoptive families do to get kids out of foster care. They open up their homes. And they embrace these kids. And that's what making November Adoption Month is all about,” says Governor Greg Gianforte.

During this National Adoption Month, Governor Greg Gianforte joined with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) in the Capitol Rotunda to expound on the benefits of adoption.

“It is important that every child has a forever home. And at times, within the child welfare system, we end up where we need families who are able to adopt and provide that permanent home for children,” says Division Administrator for Child & Family Services, Nikki Grossberg.

According to DPHHS, data showed adoption for child welfare in Montana increased from 260 in 2016 to 432 in 2020. That's a 66% increase over those four years.

Joseph William Dunn recently adopted his son, Caelum Alan Dunn, in October, after already adopting another son 18 years ago. He spoke to the crowd about his experience with adoption and its importance.

“It's the desire to parent, you know, make an impact in the life of a kid, to give them opportunities that he may not have otherwise had. But also, enriching my own life and the life of my family,” says Dunn.

The event worked to highlight the importance of adoption and hopefully encourage others to consider this route.



For more information about adoption and/or fostering, contact the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services at 1-866-9-FOSTER. Children who are available for adoption through the Child & Family Services Division of the DPHHS have been removed from their own families because of abuse, neglect, or other family problems that make it unsafe for them to remain at home. The rights of their parents have been terminated making the children available for adoption.

Who May Adopt? Either married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement evaluation or adoptive home study may adopt in the State of Montana.

How do I get a home study? If you live in Montana, you may begin the process by contacting your of Child & Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provide these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services require and provide special training to all of our foster and adoptive parents. The training is offered at various times and places around the State of Montana.