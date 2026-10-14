GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Air Force opened a 30-day public scoping period Oct. 9, when it published a notice of intent to prepare a supplemental environmental review of revised Sentinel deployment plans.

Earlier this year, officials discussed the project's timeline, construction and land needs at town halls across north-central Montana; residents can now help identify potential impacts, alternatives and information the Air Force should consider as it moves forward.

The original environmental impact statement was completed in March 2023. Since then, the Air Force has revised its deployment approach, citing cost and schedule risks associated with converting existing missile facilities.

Sentinel will replace Minuteman III, a transition involving more than building new missiles. The project also includes the silos, control facilities and infrastructure needed to support the system.

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Air Force seeks public input on revised Sentinel plans for Montana

According to the Air Force's project website, the Malmstrom-specific proposal includes:



Acquiring land and constructing up to 30 new launch silo sites

Using former 564th Missile Squadron geographic sites for up to 60 new launch silo sites

Constructing a purpose-built Operations Group Facility

Establishing temporary construction staging areas in the former 564th area, with locations intended to improve construction efficiency, scheduling and cost

Across the missile fields supporting Malmstrom, F.E. Warren and Minot Air Force bases, the review will also examine possible changes to workforce hubs, closure of Minuteman III launch facilities and land needs for the new system.

In a statement to MTN, the Air Force said the review will analyze proposed deployment changes at Malmstrom, including “modernized launch silo construction, new launch centers, and other additions and changes.”

They added the supplemental review will evaluate environmental and community considerations while ensuring the program continues to meet national security requirements.

The current public scoping period gives residents an opportunity to identify potential impacts, alternatives and relevant information or studies that should be considered before preparing the draft review.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The Air Force is preparing a supplemental environmental review to examine potential impacts of revised Sentinel plans after cost and schedule risks prompted changes to its original approach.

The 30-day period began with publication of the notice of intent in the Federal Register on Oct. 9.

Comments can be submitted:



Online: Through the “Provide Comments” tab at SentinelSEIS.com.

By email: SentinelSEIS@tetratech.com, with “Sentinel SEIS” in the subject line.

By mail: Sentinel SEIS, c/o Tetra Tech, 711 Navarro St., Suite 560, San Antonio, TX 78215.

The notice requests comments within the 30-day scoping period, but says comments will be accepted throughout the supplemental review process.

The draft supplemental environmental impact statement is anticipated in fall 2027, with another opportunity for public comment. The final review is expected in spring 2028.

