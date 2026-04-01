Sentinel program advances as Montana town halls provide updates

GREAT FALLS — As the Air Force prepares for a new round of Sentinel town halls across north-central Montana, officials say the program has made progress since the last round of town halls in early 2025.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Sentinel project update

The Sentinel program is a modernization effort designed to replace the aging Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile system… updating not just the missiles themselves, but the infrastructure and command systems that support them.

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom is responsible for 150 launch facilities – the unmanned silos where missiles are located; and 15 missile alert facilities – where military personnel monitor and operate the system.



They’re spread across a 13,800-square-mile missile field that covers parts of eight counties: Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin, Lewis & Clark, Meagher, Teton, and Wheatland.



To support the project, leaders are planning two “workforce hubs,” one in Great Falls and one in Lewistown. Each will be around 50 to 60 acres and include housing, dining, medical, and recreational facilities for work crews.



Between the two locations, they will host more than 2,000 temporary workers – with up to 3,000 at the peak of construction.

While program officials emphasize the current system remains safe, secure, and effective… they say its age makes modernization necessary to address evolving threats.

“Minuteman is doing a fantastic job of what it was originally designed to do,” said Lt. Col. John Mayer, commander of the Sentinel Task Force. “So we're very happy with exactly what it's doing. It's just we need a 21st-century ICBM because we have 21st-century threats to counter.”

Air Force officials say key missile components have now been tested, which are paving the way for the program’s first test launch, expected in 2027.

At the same time, work on the ground is beginning to take shape both on and off Malmstrom Air Force Base.

“There’s a lot of work going on… and we’re continuing to get busier and busier,” said Peter Sturdivant, the director of Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Infrastructure for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

He also explained that environmental, cultural, and land assessments are expanding across the region, with more fieldwork expected in the future. That work is tied to the early stages of a much larger effort that will eventually include construction across the missile field.

“We’re going to be doing more surveys, more geotechnical work… and a lot more coordination with communities,” Mayer explained.

While large-scale construction in Montana is still expected to be several years away, likely closer to the late 2020s, leaders say activity will continue to increase in the meantime.

Even before construction ramps up locally, the transition from Minuteman III to Sentinel has already begun.



Specialized teams, known as Sentinel Site Activation Task Force detachments, have been established at missile bases across the country, including at Malmstrom Air Force Base. Those teams are responsible for coordinating the phased transition between the current system and its replacement.

Despite those changes, officials stress that maintaining the current system remains a top priority.

“The current system is safe, reliable, and effective. The urgency isn’t because we believe the current system is faulty; it's just that this has been a long time in the making,” explained Sturdivant. “We now have the horsepower… and just to urge this sense of urgency with the Department of War to get this thing moving.”

The goal is to ensure uninterrupted nuclear deterrence throughout the transition, while gradually bringing the Sentinel system online in the early 2030s.

As the program moves forward, leaders say it could also bring significant economic opportunities to the region.

From construction trades to engineering roles, officials expect strong demand for skilled workers.

“We’re going to need electricians… mechanical, civil, and structural engineers… there’s going to be no shortage of work,” Sturdivant expressed.

That demand is expected to grow as the project transitions from planning into full-scale construction in the coming years.

With that progress in mind, Air Force leaders say the upcoming town halls are focused on keeping communities informed and involved.

Officials say the meetings will provide updates on the program’s timeline, answer questions from landowners and residents, and offer more detailed information about how different areas could be impacted.

“We want to be good partners with the community… and make sure people aren’t surprised by what’s happening,” said Sturdivant.

This round of meetings will also include smaller breakout sessions, allowing attendees to speak directly with subject matter experts about topics like land use, construction, and environmental considerations.

Mayer also explained that Cascade County is in a prime position to help coordinate efforts between local agencies in the region and the Air Force. Using a grant from the Office of Defense Community Cooperation to open up a new position related to coordinating and communicating with residents in the future.

As the Sentinel program continues to evolve, officials say the focus remains on balancing modernization with transparency.

With testing underway, construction beginning to take shape, and more activity expected in Montana in the coming years… leaders say these early conversations with communities will play a key role in shaping what comes next.

The town halls will be at the following locations:

