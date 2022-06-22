Alluvion Health is expanding services to Choteau with the acquisition of Moore Medical Clinic, owned and operated by nurse practitioner Caralynn Moore.

The transition to new ownership will not only expand the number of providers but services as well, including lab and radiology services, in addition to primary care, according to a news release from Alluvion.

The transition from Moore Medical Clinic to Alluvion Health will officially take place on July 1, 2022.

"I have been providing primary care to the Choteau Community for more than 22 years and as I considered slowing down in my career, I truly wanted to ensure my patients would have options for their care, a place or person who would see and care for them with a similar passion as I have," said Moore in the news release. "I also see our community growing and hoped there would be opportunity to expand services to meet those needs, this opportunity with Alluvion Health achieves that."

Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien said: "Alluvion’s approach to healthcare on a complete level is one we currently do not have available here at home. The ability for our citizens to remain at home and have access to a full-service medical provider not only makes it easier for them, but also for the businesses in Choteau as well."

Trista Besich, CEO of Alluvion Health, told MTN News: "Our goal is always to develop partnerships and enhance access, so for us this is an opportunity to partner more with everybody in the community to truly become a part of that community. “

Alluvion Health is a not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center governed by a Board of Directors comprised of at least 51% patients, and is funded through the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Bureau of Primary Health Care.

