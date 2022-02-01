Alluvion temporarily closed COVID testing site after receiving threat

GREAT FALLS — Alluvion Health in Great Falls temporarily closed its drive-through COVID testing site at Montana ExpoPark after receiving threats against staff and the organization on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Alluvion received a call from a person requesting an appointment for a rapid PCR test. Due to high demand, the agency was not able to offer the person a same-day appointment.

At that point, the person got angry and threatened physical harm to Alluvion staff and the organization.

Due to the severity of the threat, GFPD was notified. Officers contacted the person and determined that the individual did not pose a credible threat.

Alluvion Health closed its COVID drive-through testing site for the remainder of the day.

Casey Schreiner of Alluvion Health explained, “Out of an abundance of caution, we felt that it was in the best interest of our staff to keep the clinic under closer watch and to keep the drive through shut down for the day.”

Alluvion said that drive-through COVID testing at Montana ExpoPark will resume normal operations on Tuesday, February 1st.

Patients who have standing appointments on Monday, January 31st at our main clinic location (601 1st Avenue North) will be asked to confirm their appointment upon arrival.

We will update you if we get more information.