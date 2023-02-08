AMC Theatres announces changes to box office prices

GREAT FALLS — The largest cinema chain in the country announced that they will be adding an extra charge to moviegoers.

Like a live production, the location where you sit could influence the price of your ticket.

AMC is presenting a three-tier system to its customers.



Preferred Sightline – An upcharge for the center screen and center theatre.

Standard Sightline – General seating at a traditional price.

Value Sightline – a discount for the front rows.

Joel Hunter is a moviegoer at AMC in Great Falls. He traveled from Lewistown to have a date night with his partner.

“They get too expensive for even more people coming in and out now. I mean, like the jobs that we have, it's not helping us. Raising prices for us to come to enjoy nights out like these for when we get our time off together… is just going to deter us away from here.”

Hunter spent nearly $35 on a night out at the theatre for two. That included tickets and snacks.

They were the only two inside the theatre.

The industry has taken a massive hit since the COVID-19 pandemic. Harboring nearly $11 billion in sales at the box office pre-pandemic, last year falling short with $7.5 billion in sales.

Paul Degarabedian is the Senior Media Analyst for Comscore, he thinks this move is not an outlandish move.

“We pay extra for a lot of premium experiences in life. Maybe the movie theater is the next frontier of that…”

Those premium services add to an experience for viewers, Cesar Tapia, a Great Falls resident is there for the atmosphere – going almost twice a month to the show.

“(I)… just enjoy like the popcorn and just like the whole environment of the movie theater. That's why I come or as I'd just be watching movies from home.” He explained.

Tapia like many others is faithful to the theatre popcorn and fountain pop.

The feeling is hit or miss, especially for Blake Gadas, who he and his girlfriend don’t mind paying the extra as they don’t go out often.

“I could see it as they're just trying to sell more seats, which I can see. But same time, I don't mind spending a little extra because we don't go out often either.”

The changes will affect larger cities, to begin with including New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City starting Friday, February 10, 2023.

There is no indication as the when these changes will hit Montana AMC venues.

