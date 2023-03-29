Watch Now
Anti-bullying presentation in Dodson

Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 11:38:13-04

There will be an anti-bullying presentation on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It will begin at 1pm in the Dodson High School gymnasium.

There will be motivational talks from Billy Wagner, Kai Stewart, and Dave Evans, followed by a self-defense class.

Organizers will also be giving out limited amounts of gifts for youth participants.

It is free and open to everyone.

The event is sponsored by KillEagle Promotions and TIWAHE Domestic Violence.

For more information, contact KillEagle Promotions at 406-399-6580.

