Augusta celebrates groundbreaking for future museum

AUGUSTA — Just a few months after securing land for a new museum, the Augusta Area Historical Society has taken the next step toward making that vision a reality.

WATCH: Augusta Historical Society breaks ground on new museum

Augusta Area Historical Society breaks ground on new museum after months of fundraising

Community members gathered Saturday, July 11, at 117 Broadway St. for a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction on the future museum.

Society President Kerry Bouchard said it took about seven months to raise more than $100,000 through donations, fundraisers and grants to purchase the lot.

But she says the museum is about more than creating a place to display the town's history.

"A museum isn't just a place to cache your artifacts," Bouchard said. "It's a place of connection with the roots of the community, the roots of the incredible families that built the community."

While work on the new museum gets underway, the society's collection remains stored in several locations throughout Augusta, including a trailer, a barn, a bunkhouse and volunteers' homes.

The groundbreaking also served as a community picnic, featuring local musicians, food and volunteers helping mark the milestone.

MTN News

Teresa Taylor, with Russell Country Realty, whose family helped the historical society purchase the property, said she hopes the museum will help preserve Augusta's history for future generations.

"The opportunity of having the historical museum back in the community is wonderful," Taylor said. "It's such a keepsake, and hopefully the generations to come will appreciate all the hard work and the memories that are being built."

The society's next steps include clearing the lot, drilling a well, installing utilities and preparing the site for a foundation. Members of the society say fundraising efforts will continue as construction moves forward.

To follow construction efforts, watch for updates, and learn more about fundraising anyone can check the Augusta Area Historical Society's social media.