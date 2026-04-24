GREAT FALLS — After months of uncertainty, the Augusta Area Historical Society, a non-profit organization, has taken a major step toward rebuilding by officially purchasing land for a future museum.

The group finalized the acquisition of a 0.20-acre lot located at 117 Broadway in Augusta, a purchase made possible through months of fundraising after losing the lease to their previous museum building last Fall.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

New chapter for Augusta history: Land secured for future museum

The sale, totaling around $100,000, marks a turning point for an organization working to preserve the town’s history.

The agreement was signed at Chicago Title in Great Falls, with realtors Charlie and Theresa Taylor helping facilitate the sale.

The signing itself reflected strong community support, with the room packed with historical society members and supporters… many of whom have spent the past several months working to keep the museum’s future alive.

Kerry Bouchard, president of the Augusta Area Historical Society, says the moment represents more than just a land purchase.

“We are fortunate enough to be signing for property that we are purchasing… and we, the Augusta Area Historical Society, are the owners of a lot in Augusta,” Bouchard said.

Since losing their previous space, the society has been operating without a permanent home. Their collection, ranging from photographs and books to historical artifacts, remains in storage, waiting for a place where it can once again be shared with the public.

“We have an incredible collection, and it’s all in storage right now, so we need a place to showcase that… preserve, protect, and present Augusta’s history,” Bouchard said .

The newly-acquired property comes from longtime Augusta residents Bill and Charlene Schrader, who say the decision to sell was rooted in what the land could become for the community.

“I couldn’t think of a better use for that piece of ground than to have it,” Schrader explained. “It’s part of the community… so it’ll work great” .

Schrader says he, like many others in Augusta, was concerned about the future of the museum after it lost its lease.

“I was concerned… would we lose our museum in total,” he said. “And to see these people get serious about raising money… I’m really happy for them” .

With the land now secured, the historical society says the next phase will focus on planning and fundraising.

As of now, there are no finalized building designs, as the group works to determine what the future museum will look like.

Bouchard estimates the project could require around $500,000 to complete.

“The next step is raising the funds to build the museum… and get our ducks in a row so we know exactly what we want,” she said .

Beyond the building itself, organizers say the goal is to restore a central piece of Augusta’s identity, one that connects generations through shared history.

“A museum is such an important part of a community,” Bouchard said. “It’s a thread of the community, and we want to keep weaving that thread” .

Those interested in supporting the project can follow the Augusta Area Historical Society for updates on upcoming fundraisers and ways to contribute.

