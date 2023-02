GREAT FALLS — The Aurora Borealis - often called Northern Lights - danced across Montana skies on Sunday, February 26, 2023, and into Monday morning.

Viewer Photo Viewer Photos: Aurora Borealis

Two good resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News .

