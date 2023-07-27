AZ teen missing since 2019 shows up in Havre, Montana

(UPDATE) The Havre Police Department said on Thursday that Alicia came into the police station at about 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

She said she wanted to report that she had been reported missing and wanted to "clear her status."

The agency said that Alicia appeared to be fine and in good health.

The HPD said in a news release: "We are so glad for Alicia and her family so that they can be reunited and the family can no longer have the anguish of not knowing where their child is or whether or not she is ok."

At this point, no information about her disappearance has been released, including how long she has been in Montana, and whether she is or was accompanied by anyone.

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) The Glendale Police Department in Arizona has announced that Alicia Navarro, who is now 18 years old, has been found and is alive.

Police officials announced on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that she was found to be in Montana.

First look of Alicia Navarro after she was found safe in Montana

Officials say she turned up at a police station and identified herself as Alicia Navarro and asked for help getting herself off a missing persons list.

The video below was released by Glendale PD and shows the moment Navarro showed up at a police station in Montana and was questioned.

She is currently not in custody and police are not disclosing her location at this time. Authorities believe Navarro left her home at the time of her own free will. Details of how she left the home and the state are still being investigated.

Police have not provided details on where or who she has been staying with.

Following the announcement, Navarro's mother Jessica Nunez posted the below video on Facebook:

A new photo of Navarro was released Wednesday by Glendale PD. The left photo shows her at 14 years old and the right photo shows her at 18 years old in 2023.

Glendale Police

Navarro, who has autism, was 14 years old when she was reported missing by her family in 2019.

At the time, Navarro's mom Jessica Nunez said her daughter left behind a note saying she would be back. Nunez says she believed her daughter was lured by an online predator.

We will update you if we get more information.