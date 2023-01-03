Bed Bath & Beyond; Gluten-Free Bakery; Minimum Wage Increase

The Bed Bath & Beyond store adjoining Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will soon close permanently. The chain announced in September 2022 that it was going to be closing scores of stores across the country, but at the time, the Great Falls store wasn't one of them - but several weeks ago, the Great Falls put up signs stating that it is closing. An employee told KRTV today that at this point there is no official closing date, but expects it to be in March 2023.

Twenty-seven states including Montana raised their minimum wage effective with the start of the new year. Montana’s minimum wage increased from $9.20 per hour to $9.95 per hour beginning on January 1, 2023 - an increase of 75 cents per hour, the largest in more than a decade. According to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry, approximately 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.

Tiffany and Lindsay Ostman recently opened Flour Power Gluten Free Bakery & Beyond to offer gluten-free food. The business is located at 721 Sixth Street SW, suite C. Click here to visit the Facebook page.