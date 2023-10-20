Beware of spammers using bogus video links in Facebook comments

There has been an increase in recent months of spammers posting bogus comments on Facebook pages with what appear to be links to "terrible" or "graphic" videos.

The comments are frequently posted on news articles about crime and crashes.

The spam comments often contain a phrase such as "Terrible that this happened video" or "shocking video released" and include a link to a website. They also often include garbled syntax or mis-spelled words.

Spammers count on people clicking the link due to natural but somewhat morbid curiosity.

An accompanying screenshot of the link includes phrasing that indicates the link contains "graphic video" of a car crash, shooting, or crime.

For example, an article posted on Facebook about a recent murder in Great Falls resulted in this:

MTN News

Another example from a news article included spam comments that said: "Police release video the incident caught on camera. Warning GRAFHIC CONTENT"

Spammers are using bogus video links in comments

In reality, the link will take a person to a website that includes spam and/or can infect a mobile device with malware, possibly compromising your online security and resulting in identity theft.

Facebook provides this overview of keeping your account safe:

Best advice: never click on a link whose address you are not familiar with - for example, in the cases above, the website "kve.so" - and don't click on links that purport to show you something "graphic" or "dramatic" or "terrible."

Another tip to avoid getting duped - watch for bad spelling, grammar, and/or syntax.

Also - don't click on links posted by someone whose name or account does not seem familiar.