'Camp Skychild' offers summer fun after a two-year absence

Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 18:57:08-04

"Camp Skychild" is back after a two-year hiatus. It is a joint service-learning project between the University of Providence and St. Vincent de Paul.

This camp is open to children ages five to twelve who have a parent in the social welfare or criminal justice system, as well as other children in need.

Deb Kottel, UP legal/paralegal studies professor, oversees the program, and several UP students and staff and other community partners volunteer.

To learn more about the camp, or get information about next year's camp, contact Deb Kottel at deborah.kottel@uprovidence.edu.

