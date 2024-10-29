Caring for people with dementia on Halloween

Halloween is a favorite holiday for many people, but for individuals living with dementia, it can cause more fear and anxiety than fun.

There are currently about 21,000 people in Montana living with dementia, who could be easily confused by the costumes and spooky decorations.

“Of those 21,000, almost all of them require a caregiver, and in some cases they require two caregivers. it takes a lot to care for somebody with dementia; so this isn't only impacting the person living with it, but those that are caring for them as well, whether they're family members or neighbors or paid caregivers,” explained Melanie Williams, executive director of the Montana chapter for the Alzheimer’s Association.

It is recommended to keep the lights on inside, and maybe turn the lights off outside to avoid constant distractions, such as the doorbell and knocking sounds of excited trick-or-treaters.

“As people progress in the disease, they already have a hard time recognizing even family members and loved ones, so then you throw a mask on or makeup or a costume and that could confuse them more,” Williams said.

The goal is to keep those living with dementia safe and comfortable, away from high stress situations that could upset or agitate them.

“Finding music that they can relate to that they enjoy, maybe focusing more on fall as the holiday to decorate for rather than halloween,” said Williams. “For the most part, the person living with dementia is most comfortable at home, and even if they go to a place they are familiar with or they like to go, if there's lots of decorations and lots of people with masks, it might disorient them because it won't look like what they think it should look like, or it won't look like what it looked like last time.”

Ultimately, people living with dementia could have a harder time around holidays, such as Halloween, with the bright lights, scary costumes, and extra noises. The Montana Alzheimer’s Association has resources available on their website as well as their hotline: 800-272-3900