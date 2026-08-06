Cascade County juvenile detention center barred from admitting new youth until September

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Regional Juvenile Detention Center will not admit any new youth until at least Sept. 4 as a result of a Montana Department of Corrections investigation.

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Cascade County juvenile detention center barred from admitting new youth

The DOC issued a restricted license to the facility following a review of incidents that occurred between June 18 and July 1.

A letter provided to MTN by the DOC outlines a review focusing on a youth at the facility identified by the initials A.T.

MTN News DOC letter outlining restrictions at Cascade Co. JDC

The review included an on-site inspection, interviews with center staff, a review of incident reports, progress notes, shift logs, medical documentation, facility policies, video evidence, and other records provided by the facility.

The department found deficiencies involving:

Serious incident reporting

Same-gender staffing requirements

Medical and mental health services

Suicide prevention and intervention practices

Administrative oversight and critical incident management

During the restriction period, the center cannot allow any new youth into the facility. Youth who were lawfully admitted before the effective date of the restriction may remain at the facility.

The center must also comply with a DOC-directed corrective action plan within 30 days of the effective date of the restricted license.

The restriction on admitting new youth will remain in effect until the DOC verifies corrective actions have been met and the center demonstrates compliance with licensing requirements.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki told MTN that youth who would otherwise be admitted to the detention center during the restriction will be taken to another facility in the state.

Center administrator Jason Severson did not respond to a request for comment.

