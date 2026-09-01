Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center once again taking in new inmates

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center is once again taking new inmates after a temporary restriction was lifted.

On Aug. 4, the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center stopped admitting new youth into the center after an inspection showed multiple deficiencies.

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Juvenile Detention Center once again taking inmates

The action was the result of a review of incidents between June 18 and July 1 of this year.

The review focused on a youth at the facility with the initials of A-T.

It found deficiencies involving serious incident reporting, same-gender staffing requirements, medical and mental health services, suicide prevention and intervention practices and administrative oversight and critical incident management.

As of Aug. 26, the main restriction of not being able to take new inmates was lifted. The center has undergone staff training and also met another key point.

“One of the big issues was we needed to have a mental health person available. We do now have Dr. Robert Page,” said Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki. “So we do have a mental health counselor available when we need him.“

Racki says the previous professional in the position left, leaving a gap.

Racki says the center has also rectified staffing issues, including the need for a female staff member when housing and taking in female inmates.

While the center’s license remains restricted, Racki says ongoing monitoring and more staff retraining, especially in suicide prevention, will take place.

Racki adds that during the time the center did not allow any new youth to be allowed in the facility, there was only one instance where a youth was sent elsewhere.