CDC updates Covid recommendations

On March 1, 2024, the federal Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) issued new recommendations regarding Covid.

These new recommendations are for community members only - they do not apply to medical facilities or long-term care facilities.

Previous recommendations were to isolate for a period of five days with additional precautions of masking and social distancing.

Now the recommendation is to stay home for 24 hours after you have had a fever. Once your symptoms resolve and you are not using fever reducing medications, like acetaminophen, you can return to daily life activities.

When updating these regulations many things are considered including virology, known as the study of a virus, clinical trends, public health trends, and societal trends.



Another factor in the updating the protocol was an increase in immunity either through vaccinations or being exposed to the virus.

Covid can often be confused with the flu or RSV (respiratory virus infection) due to similar signs and symptoms. These include fever/chills, sore throat, cough, body aches, runny nose, headache, and fatigue.

It is important to note that not everyone will experience all the symptoms and some individuals may not experience any of the symptoms. Abigail Hill, City County Health Department Health Officer, recommends if you are experiencing the symptoms to go into your doctor and get checked.

According to the CDC, recommendations for preventing spread of Covid include staying up to date with immunizations, practicing good hygiene, taking steps for clean air, distancing, masking, and testing.

The City County Health department is available for anyone who wishes to get tested or receive a Covid vaccine.