HELENA — The Early Childhood Collaborative (ECC) of the Greater Helena Area is hosting a series of fun events for young children through next week.

“The biggest year for this event because of the response from the community, which is amazing. Everybody's been very enthusiastic,” says ECC Early Childhood Collaborative Coordinator, Maureen Bjerke.

ECC is celebrating the Week of the Young Child with events, discounts, early childhood screenings, and free family activities over the upcoming week. This event is meant to focus attention on the needs of young children and their families and recognize the need that early childhood programs and services meet.



“Early childhood affects everybody, even if you don't have kids these young children are our future generation. And the people who care for them and work with them are undervalued and under-supported. So, it's important to bring attention to them and let them know that they're valued and supported,” says Bjerke.

The event will kick off at the Rocky Mountain Development Council and Lewis and Clark Library. Other events throughout the week will include Music Monday, Tasty Tuesday, Reading in the Rotunda on Wednesday, Work Together Wednesday, Artsy Thursday, and Family Friday. Activities will include cooking, art, readings, and more for both caretakers and children.

The Week of the Young Child began in 1971 and is a celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.