Company may offer charter flight from Great Falls to Texas to watch MSU in championship game

GREAT FALS — Creative Charters says that if 170 people sign up, they will provide a charter flight from Great Falls to Dallas/Fort Worth for the FCS championship game between the Montana State University Bobcats and the North Dakota State University Bison.

In front of a sold-out Bobcat Stadium in sub-freezing temperatures on Saturday, MSU defeated the South Dakota State Jackrabbits in the semifinals. MSU now heads to the national championship game - the first time MSU has been to the title game since 1984 when the Bobcats won it all.

The FCS championship game is on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

If you are interested, you must call one of the following phone numbers BEFORE NOON on Monday, December 20, 2021:



651-748-1078

612-801-7141

651-387-3535

If the line is busy, leave a message.

If enough people sign up, the flight will leave Great Falls on Thursday, January 6, and return on Sunday, January 9.

The price of the charter will include the flight, hotel, and ground transportation. MTN does not know the price of the charter.

Click here to visit the Creative Charters website.