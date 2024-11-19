Chief Mountain 'hotshots' are helping fight NY wildfire

GREAT FALLS — The Chief Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew, based in Browning, is currently deployed to help fight a wildfire in New York.

The Jennings Creek wildfire is primarily in the Sterling Forest State Park and is boxed in by fire lines. To date, the fire has burned 5,304 acres.

Josh Birdrattler, one of the Chief Mountain hotshots, talked with Jeff Wernick of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation about his team's 14-day deployment and how they are working with other agencies in fighting the fire:

