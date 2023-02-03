Coming up: Events Calendar (February 2023)

Do you have an upcoming event you want people to know about - a fundraiser, a holiday party for the community, etc? Let us know by clicking here . We will update this list as we get submissions.



FEBRUARY 3: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is hosting Chefs, Champagne, and Art at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue). Chefs, Champagne, and Art is a way to showcase the artful food and talented Chefs right here in Great Falls and its surrounding area. This event is both a chef competition and fundraiser for the museum, with a silent auction full of amazing experiences. Featured chefs competing are Chef Gregory Rodgers from the Celtic Cowboy; Chef Jim Duehlmeir from Meadowlark Country Club; Chef Rachael Hedeen from the Ranches at Belt Creek; Chef Eric Roach from Highgate Senior Living; and Carie Bates and Melissa McQuillen from All The Things Charcuterie. Click here for ticket information. For more information, call Sarah Justice at 406.727.8255.

FEBRUARY 4: The BALL is a fundraiser for Great Falls Central and Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Schools. The BALL is held at The Civic Center and will begin at 5:30pm. Dinner will be catered by Smoked BBQ, Drinks, Live and Silent auction. The recipient for the Legacy Award this year will be Hugh Smith and we couldn't be more excited to honor Hugh! All proceeds are split between Our Lady of Lourdes and Great Falls Central Catholic High School. For more information, contact Dawn at dbushard@greatfallscentral.org.

FEBRUARY 4: The fourth annual Woodsy Cup Ice Fishing Derby at Ackley Lake State Park. Tiger Muskie, Rainbow & Brown Trout Ice Fishing Derby. Adult Entry: $20; Children under 12: Free. Registration 8am, Fishing 8am-4pm, 50/50 drawing, Awards Presentation and Raffle Ticket Drawing at 4pm. For more information, contact Lewis Reedy at 406-423-5645 or click here .

FEBRUARY 4: Great Falls Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited is hosting their 38th annual fundraising banquet. Besides the best walleye dinner in town, there will be a live auction, silent auction, 50/50's, games, displays and more! Tickets are $40, table of 8 for $320. Sponsor tables are available, ask about pricing. The event will be from 4pm until 10pm at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, call 406-590-6565 or 406-868-2676.

FEBRUARY 5: Ever wonder why lacrosse is one of the fastest growing sports in the Nation? Look no further! Your own Great Falls Fury Lacrosse team is hosting a FREE learn to play lacrosse event from 1pm until 3pm! We will have players, coaches, and equipment for grades 3-12 to come learn this amazing sport. No need to register-just show up and be a part of the hype! The event will be at 2800 18th Avenue South. For more information, contact greatfallsyouthlacrosse@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page .

FEBRUARY 10: The Terry Casey Memorial Tournament is revered as one of the top high school hockey tournaments in the Northwest and Canada. Once again, we will host an 6 team “A” bracket and an 6 team “AA” bracket. The first games starts at 7:30am Friday, Feb 10 with the last game starting at 2pm Sunday, Feb 12. Opening ceremonies are Friday, Feb 10 at 7:30pm. Teams are coming from Canada, Idaho and MT. The tournament will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). For more information, contact Christine Masters at sascxy@hotmail.com.

FEBRUARY 10: Harvest Springs Community Church will host Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God's love, for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. Now in it's ninth year, this event has annually celebrated thousands of people with special needs around the globe on the Friday before Valentines Day! Guests receive the royal treatment, including limousine rides, professional photography, hair and makeup stations, corsages and boutonnieres, shoe shines, catered dinner, a karaoke room, a Sensory Room, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, and, of course, a dance floor…all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned a king or queen of the prom. For more information, click here , call 406-761-3903 or email tucker@harvestsprings.com.

FEBRUARY 11: Great Falls is proud to host the second annual Arm Bender on Saturday, February 11th, starting at 3pm! It will be at Stadium Sports Bar & Casino (1121 Fifth Street South). This is a family friendly event that will spotlight arm wrestlers from Montana & Wyoming. World elite arm wrestler Todd Hutchings will battle for the Montana heavyweight title as he takes on our best, Ben Brooks! Come check out the action with plenty of bouts that are sure to excite! For more information, contact Kevin at 406-836-2663.

FEBRUARY 11: The Great Falls History Museum will be celebrating Black History Month with a presentation from historian Ken Robison about The Ozark Club, a nightclub that was active in Great Falls from the 1930’s to 1962. The presentation is free and open to all, and will be from 1pm until 2pm. The History Museum is at 422 Second Street South. For more information, call 406-452-3462, or click here to visit the website.

FEBRUARY 11: Steak & Shrimp Dinner at the Valentine’s Day Dinner & Dancing at Eagles F.O.E 14. $20/plate at 5:30pm followed by Live Music and Dancing with ‘Risky Bizness’ playing Rock Classics, Country and Blues. Great Drinks and a Great Staff at the Eagles Aerie will make it a memorable night. For more information, contact Dave at 406-590-8663 or Kevin at 718-614-1498. Eagles FOE 14 is located at 1501 Ninth Street South.

FEBRUARY 11: Ladies Only Bowling Charity Event. This event is held at the Elks Lodge Bowling Facility (500 1st Ave South, Great Falls). It is open to women only with all proceeds from the event going to local women and children charities. Entry fee is $30 per person per shift. There are 2 shifts for this event. First shift starts at 11 am and the second shift starts at 3 pm. Food, silent auction, and prizes. For more information, contact Katie Hanning at 406-899-9112.

FEBRUARY 17: Knights of Columbus Lentin Fish Fry’s on the following days: February 17th, March 3rd, 17th and 31st, from 4:30pm until 7pm at 906 Central Avenue West. Fried and Baked Fish (our secret recipes). Fresh cut French Fries, Cole Slaw, and Dinner Roll. To-Go and Dine-In. Adults: $15, Children 6-16: $10, Pre-School: Free. Proceeds go to support our Charitable Missions. Without you we could not support activities and organization like Coats of Kids and Special Olympics. For more information, call 406-761-9764, email kccouncil1493@gmail.com, or visit the website .

FEBRUARY 18: Celebrating the life of the beautiful Rocky Barnes, who recently passed away . Event is on February 18th, 2023 at 3pm at the Black Eagle community center. Food will be provided. For more information, call Taren Dozier at 406-231-8602.

FEBRUARY 24: Join Rotary Electric for our annual Tardi Gras Event, a purposefully late Mardi Gras celebration and benefit Alluvion Health Foundation to raise funds for a Mobile Autism Unit. This unit will help our youth in North Central Montana have access to free and low-cost resources for critical diagnostic and therapeutic services. Doors open at 5:30PM at The Newberry (420 Central Avenue), show starts at 6:00PM. Dance to the groovy music of Soul Funk Collective, enjoy drinks and New Orleans themed hors d'oeuvres, Mardi Gras costume contests, and more! Click here for tickets. For more information, email kshafer@dadco.com, or click here .

MARCH 4: The annual Daughters of the Nile Style Show at the Heritage Inn. This event raises money to support Shriners Hospitals for Children! Local merchants show the latest fashions. Social Hour begins at 11 A.M. with luncheon at noon, followed by the style show 1:00 P.M. There is a silent auction, raffle drawings, 50/50 drawing and door prizes! For more information, call Peggy Seeley at 406-454-0425.

MARCH 11: Safari Club dinner and auction to raise money for wildlife conservation held by the second-largest Safari Club International group in the world, live and online auction. From 6pm until 9pm at the Heritage Inn on Fox Farm Road. For more information contact Randall Knowles at KnowlesMontana@Juno.com, or visit the SCI website .

APRIL 22: The first annual fundraiser for Family Promise of Great Falls - the SOC HOP stands for Serving Our Community & Honoring Our Promise. Join us at the Black Eagle Community Center on Saturday, April 22nd at 5:30. Socialize until 6:30, then enjoy burgers, dogs and fries provided by Brian's Top Notch Cafe, in true drive in style. This will be followed by a silent auction and dancing to your favorite 50's classics, spun by DJ Adam Goodover. Tickets will go on sale online March 1st, sponsor tables available for $400 and individual tickets for $40. More information available at familypromisegf.org. Take a stroll back to the 50's and help us "End Childhood Homelessness, One Family at a Time"... and don't forget your poodle skirts! For more information, call 406-590-2610 or email gregg@familypromisegf.org.

APRIL 22: Great Falls Figure Skating Club presents “Skating Through The Galaxy“ from 1pm until 3pm. Tickets are $10. The annual spring ice show showcases the GFFSC members and 'learn to skate' participants. The event will be at the Great Falls Ice Plex at 4001 29th Street SW. For more information, contact Gffigureskating@gmail.com.

APRIL 22: Free and open to the public, the Homebuyer Fair will have lenders, realtors, insurance agents, and other housing vendors present to answer any questions involving the home purchase process. The event will be from 10am until 2pm at the University of Providence. For more information, call Ashly Graham at 406-604-4501, or click here .