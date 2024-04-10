Community Events Calendar (April 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

Several organizations host events regularly, or provide events listings:



Great Falls Public Library: website

Paris Gibson Square: website

The Newberry: website

Mansfield Theatre: website

KGPR - The Electron: website

Lively Times: website

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10: Confero Sports Foundation will host its Annual Mixer at Montana ExpoPark Exhibition Hall in Great Falls from 5:30pm until 8pm. Food, Games, No-Host Bar, Silent Auction and you can meet new and old friends! For more information or tickets ($25), call Roger at 406-788-4661.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11: Great Falls Scottish Rite Language Clinic will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5pm until 8pm at 1304 13th Street South. Spaghetti dinner fundraiser, silent auction, $3,000 travel raffle and 50/50. Tickets are $15. For more information contact Molly Beck at 406-727-1088 or click here.

FRIDAY APRIL 12: Come enjoy the Sunflower Dance Quilt Show at the Trades & Industry Building at Montana ExpoPark from 9am until 6pm. The Falls Quilt Guild bi-annual show will feature 200 quilts, vendors, and demonstrations. Admission is $5 for both days (April 12-13). For more information, call Jackie at 406-899-7803 or click here.

Falls Quilt Guild

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Join the Great Falls Children's Receiving Home for its third annual Cowboy Cabaret fundraising event. It will feature a concert by The Levi Blom Band, appetizers by Enbar, drink specials, live and silent auctions, and much more as we fundraise to help children in our community. The event kicks off at 6pm at The Newberry in downtown Great Falls (420 Central Avenue). For more information, click here or call 406-727-4843. To buy tickets, click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: The town of Augusta will host South Fork Roundup Cowboy Poetry & Music Gathering from 1pm until 8 pm at the Roundup Barn (2802 Highway 21). Brought to you by The Augusta Area Historical Society, featuring Randy Rieman and Brigid & Johnny Reedy. No host bar and wine bar; dinner. For more information contact Deb at 406-403-9608 or Kerry at 406-788-3784, or click here.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: Friends of NRA Banquet Dinner at Exhibition Hall (Montana ExpoPark) in Great Falls starting at 5:30pm. Prime Rib 75.00 Adults, 40.00 for 14 and Under. Tickets on sale at Mitchell Supply and NRA.org. For more information, call Paul Fischer at 406-231-1500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 13: The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host its annual banquet from 4:30pm until 9:30pm at the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls. Since our humble beginning in 1984, RMEF has conserved or enhanced more than 8.9 million acres. Join us for an Elk Country fundraiser and celebrate this milestone. For more information, call Ginger Heims at 406-899-7592 or click here.

MONDAY, APRIL 15: The Iris Senior Living (1104 Sixth Avenue North) will host a Piatigorski Foundation Concert from 2pm until 4pm. Artists Linda Rosenthal and Maxsim Pakhomov will perform on the violin and piano with reception to follow. For more information, call Erin Doran at 406-727-0447.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17: Join us for National Mustang Day from 6pm until 9:30pm between Tire-Rama and 1st Liberty FCU (521 Tenth Avenue South) in Great Falls. Looking for ALL makes and models of Mustangs, from the original 1964 ½ up to the current year, daily drivers, show cars, project cars, pride and joy cars! This is open to ALL Mustang owners, drivers and fans. This free gathering will be approximately one hour followed by a cruise and a photo stop. For more information, call Alan Graf at 406-868-5317, or click here.

FRIDAY, APRIL 19: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host a GFPS Student Art Exhibition Reception & Award Ceremony from 4:30pm until 6:30pm. Visit the museum and celebrate the artwork made by creative students participating in art education through Great Falls Public Schools. For more information call Nicole Evans at 406-727-8255.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: The Great Falls Figure Skating Club will host The Elements on Ice from 2:30pm until 5pm at the Great Falls Ice Plex (4001 29th Street SW). The annual ice show showcases skaters who have just started and those who are seasoned in figure skating. This is the time the community can come and see what we have been up to at the Great Falls Ice Plex all season. For more information, click here, or email gffigureskatingclub@gmail.com .

APRIL 20-21: Great Falls will host the Montana Fitness & Health Expo. The expo will showcase businesses and health professionals who offer products or services that help individuals reach their health and fitness goals. Gyms, health food vendors, chiropractic clinics, massage therapists, licensed therapists, and more will be featured. The event will be at Montana ExpoPark. For more information, contact Annie Lowe at lowe.annie@icloud.com or click here.

Montana Fitness & Health Expo

APRIL 20: Come enjoy a Walleye Feed from 4pm until 6pm at Tuffy's Sunset Inn (48 Sun Prairie Road). $15.00 per served plate. Proceeds will go to continuous improvements at Wadsworth Park. For more information, call Cathie Sanders at 406-964-8527.

SATURDAY, APRIL 20: Visit the West Side Methodist Church (726 Central Avenue West) for a Spring Salad Luncheon from 11:30am until 1:30pm. Tickets are 10.00 each. Entertainment and door prizes. For more information, call 406-452-3900.

SATURDAY APRIL 20: Owlbear Gaming Club will host a Tabletop Gaming Open House from 1pm until 10pm at 815 2nd Street South in Great Falls. If you like Dungeons and Dragons, boardgames, tabletop minis, or any other games, come out and play with others. For more information, call Chris Walker at 406-308-9896 or click here.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25: The CMR Drama Department proudly presents “The End of the World (With Prom to Follow)” on April 25, 26, and 27 at 7:30 pm in the Bill Williamson Hall Auditorium. Drama director Chris Evans describes the show as a cross between “Lord of the Flies” and “The Twilight Zone." This drama/comedy explores mortality, friendship and the survival of ethics when survival itself is at stake. Tickets are $6 for Students/Seniors and $8 for Adults. General Admission seating begins at 7 pm. For more information call 406-268-6117.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26: Come to the Auto Parts Swap Meet from noon until 7pm in the Heritage Building at Montana ExpoPark. Also runs on Saturday from 8am until 5pm. Admission $5. For more information, call 406-454-1155.

FRIDAY APRIL 26: Emilie Center at 1920 10th Avenue South in Great Falls will host a Fundraiser and Open House from 8am until 2pm, and again on Saturday, April 27. Please stop by to visit and shop for nearly new clothes, shoes, household, jewelry & vintage items or GIVE a cash donation to support the organization! For more information, call Pam at 406-788-2564 or click here.

APRIL 27: There will be a Spaghetti Feed Fundraiser to benefit the Montana Association for the Deaf & Blind from 4pm until 9pm at the VFW (4123 10th Avenue South) in Greaet Falls. Hope to see you there to support and assist us going to State convention in Bozeman. Spaghetti Menu- $15.00 for tickets in advance, $20.00 at the door. Pork raffle, 2 halves of pork 1 ticket- $5, 5 tickets $20. 50/50 drawing, silent auction, DO NOT need to be present to win. Silent Auction & $3 root beer floats. For more information, call Dennis at 406-861-8989.

SATURDAY, APRIL 27: Family Promise of Great Falls will host a SOC HOP fundraiser, dinner, and silent auction from 5pm until 10pm at 500 First Avenue South. This is a 1950's style dinner, fundraiser, and silent auction. Proceeds benefit homeless children and their families in our community. For more information or tickets, call Tiffany at 406-750-4726, or Family Promise at 406-590-2610.

FRIDAY, MAY 3: The Mansfield Theatre in Great Falls will host ABBAFab, an ABBA tribute, from 7:30pm until 9:30pm. The songs, the costumes, the voices, the entire elaborate production are so good you might think you are at a ABBA concert. Call 406-455-8514 for tickets, click here, or visit the Mansfield Ticket Office at the Civic Center.

ABBAFab

FRIDAY, MAY 10: Deadline for submissions to perform in Peace Place's "Center Stage" fundraiser. Solo singers compete for cash prizes. Must be at least 18 years old at time of event - June 21, 2024. To enter, submit a 1-2 minute video audition to events@peaceplacegf.com . Singers will be notified of selection on May 17, 2024. Selected singers must pay a $25 (non-refundable) registration fee by May 24, 2024. Voting will consist of both audience and judge votes. Individual singers only please, one song each. For more information, contact Gloria Braucht at 406-642-0235 or click here.

FRIDAY MAY 10: Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art will host Spotlight on The Square Exhibition Reception from 5:30pm until 7:30pm at 1400 First Avenue North in Great Falls. Spotlight on The Square focuses on the staff, art instructors, docents, and students at our museum. Works on exhibit include paintings, drawings, pottery, sculpture, and mixed media that showcase the artists' accomplishments and skill. For more information call Nicole Evans at 406-727-8255 or click here.

SATURDAY, MAY 11: Join us for Walk MS: Your Way in Great Falls from 10am until noon at West Bank Park. A one or three mile walk in honor of the Great Falls MS Community! Wear your orange and Walk MS gear to raise awareness in our community! For questions, sponsorship information, or to make an in-kind donation for the day of the event, click here, or contact a Team Captains Cody Burroughs: codyburroughs41@gmail.com or Dawn Helzer: dawnlhelzer@gmail.com.

SATURDAY MAY 11: Triumph Baptist Church will host a Rummage Sale from 9am until 3pm at 500 Second Avenue SW. Lots of household items, some tools and guy things. Lots of miscellaneous and Collectibles. Food available for purchase. For more information, call Wayne Olson at 406-750-6233.

TUESDAY MAY 14: The Mansfield Center in Great Falls will host the Grizzly Scholarship Association Spring Coaches Tour from 5pm until 9pm. Doors open at 5:00pm and Dinner, Auction, and Coach's presentations begin at 6:00pm. Live and Silent Auction items available. 20 dollars at the door or at ticket locations. For more information call Dirk Cappis at 406-727-2739 or click here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8: Join us for the Vintage Artisan Market at the Fergus County Fairgrounds from 9am until 4pm. A great mixture of antique, vintage, collectibles and artisan made goods. Food is available for purchase. $5.00 entry fee, grab a friend and take a drive to Lewistown for a fun filled day of shopping. For more information, call Cheryl at 406-781-9345, or click here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15: Come enjoy the Belt PRCA Rodeo starting at 6pm at the Belt Rodeo Grounds (644 Lewis Street). Rodeo continues on Sunday at 2pm. Tickets $15 for adults; $6 ages 6-15; under 6 are free. For more information, call Dave Anderson at 406-788-4486, or click here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 16: Join us for Payton’s Run in Browning starting at 4pm. It will begin at Last Star Road #9. This is a memorial run created in honor of our boy Payton Lane Weatherwax Buckland. Payton was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma and boy did he give it one heck of a fight. In November of 2022 his little body grew tired, what once was an energetic happy little ball of energy was no longer physically able to move on his own but he still smiled and cracked jokes, his strength and love for life will live on. Come out and join us Father's Day/Payton’s Birthday weekend as we continue to do what Payton loved. Everyone is encouraged to join us! Kids ages 1-17 enter the run for FREE! For more information, call JoDon at 406-450-6130.

