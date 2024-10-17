Community Events Calendar (October 17, 2024)

This list of events is updated regularly - new events are added as we receive them, and events are removed after they occur. Click here to submit your event.

For Halloween and Fall-themed events, click here.

OCTOBER 16-OCTOBER 26: The Great Falls Public Library (301 Second Avenue North) will host its annual AAUW Book Sale. Event will be from 9am-5pm except Thursday which is 9am-7pm. The second week all items are half price and the last Saturday is the sack sale. The sale has books in all categories including childrens and Montana and also puzzles, games, CDs, DVSs and audio books. Everything has been donated by our generous community and funds raised are used to support scholarships and all local libraries. For more information, call Terry Reynolds at 702-278-1246.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 18: A sure sign of the season - the annual Waterfowl Roundup at Gibson Pond in Great Falls! The free and family-friendly event begins at 10:30 a.m. Each year in October, several city workers put on their waders and pick up rakes to walk around in the pond, nudging the flightless birds toward a pen. They are then loaded onto a truck and driven to the north side of the park and released inside their winter quarters. In the spring, the birds are released back into Gibson Pond. During the colder months, the birds are kept inside for their own safety as many have clipped wings. Park & Recreation staff care for the birds throughout the winter. The birds also have an indoor pond inside their winter residence. For more information, call Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: The Do Bar will host 'Raise The Woof,' a comedy fundraiser for the Great Falls Animal Shelter. It begins at 6pm with a cocktail hour and silent auction, followed by the comedy show at 7pm. Performers include comedians Eric Cole and Carl Lee. A news release states: "Remember, laughter is the best medicine, and your presence at Raise the Woof will not only leave you with a smile but will also make a significant difference in the lives of the furry friends we cherish. So, mark your calendars, spread the word, and get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with joy and heartwarming moments!" Click here to buy tickets. For more information, call 406-454-2276, or click here.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Trick or Trot Halloween Fun Run/Walk at Gibson Park from 9am until noon. Same-day registration opens at 9:00am. 1 mile Run / Walk starts at 10:00am. 2 mile Run / Walk: starts at 10:30am Cost is $10 per person – kids and adults. Halloween costumes encouraged for adults & kids - dogs also welcome and costumes encouraged! Dog Treat Basket Raffle entry for $5. For more information, call Arielle Richard at 406-899-5070, or click here.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: Come enjoy the Optimist Club Pre-Holiday Show from 10am until 5pm at Montana ExpoPark (Exhibition Hall). It is a fundraiser for the Great Falls Optimist Club whose mission is to bring out the best in kids, providing hope and positive vision through many community programs. Admission is free and there will be over 60 vendors displaying a variety of holiday gifts and decorations. For more information or to be a vendor at the show, contact Anita at 406.899.4192.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 19: The Salvation Army will host a Holiday Sale from 9am to 2pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. Proceeds benefit our programs for youth throughout the year. For more information, call Barb Woith at 406-868-0189.

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 23: Great Falls Public Schools will host a Job Fair; openings include substitute teachers, custodians, crossing guards, food service staff, paraprofessionals, and more. The job fair will be from 3pm until 5pm at Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue). There will be on-the-spot interviews, and having the application already filled out will help expedite the process. If you're interested, you can fill out an application prior to the event; applications can be found on the GFPS website.

FRIDAY OCTOBER 25: Studio 706 Artists Guild will host a Fall Festival Art & Craft Sale from 10am to 7pm in Great Falls. There will be art and crafts for sale at the historic Ursuline Center on the second floor of the Ursuline Centre at 2300 Central Avenue. For more information, call Steve Tilleraas at 406-590-0092.

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: The annual Spay-ghetti fundraiser for the Humane Society of Cascade will be from 5pm to 7:30pm at the Moose Lodge in Black Eagle (401 21st Street North). Help us fix MORE pets and save lives. Enjoy delicious pasta with meat and veggie sauces, salad, garlic bread and homemade desserts! Dinner and dessert, just $18 adults, $12 kids under 10! It’s so fun with raffles, 50-50, awesome silent auction and dessert auction! Since 2006, the low-income spay/neuter clinics have fixed more than 12,000 cats and dogs. Also available is curb-side take-out. To pre-order, call or text 406.452.SPAY (452-7729) through Friday October 25, then pick up at the Moose Lodge on Saturday, October 26. Spay-ghetti take-out is just $18 and includes salad and homemade dessert. For more information, call Leah Noel at 406-564-5612, or the Humane Society at 406-231-4722.

Spay-ghetti fundraiser

SATURDAY OCTOBER 26: Great Falls Elks Lodge will host Brews & Spirits Fall Fest IX at 500 First Avenue South starting at 5pm. $35 advanced tickets ($5 discount for current Lodge members/military members with valid ID); $40 at the door. Ages 21+. Unlimited tasting of Montana breweries and distilleries. Food 5:30 - 7:30; Silent Auction; 50/50; music by Perfect Sound. For more information, call Denise Riggin at 406-454-1305 or click here.

SUNDAY OCTOBER 27: The Aim High Recreation Center will host a Kiwanis Trunk or Treat event from 1pm to 4pm. Along with the trunk or treat we will have a haunted house and DJ Sarge will be playing some awesome music. We will also have hot cocoa, smores, and candy! If you would like to enter the trunk or treat please contact Andrea Keller at 406-781-3199. The rec center is at 900 29th Street South.

NOVEMBER

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Youth Craft Show from 10am to 2:30pm. With free admission, you'll have the chance to browse a wide variety of handmade crafts, artwork, baked goods and more, all created by talented local youth. Get a head start on your holiday shopping and support the next generation of artists, bakers and entrepreneurs in our community. You won’t want to miss it! For more information call Beth Price Morrison at 406-952-0468 or click here.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Come enjoy the Valley Vendor Fair from 10am to 3pm at the Sun River School Gym on Largent Street. Vendors selling a variety of products. Lunch will be available for all. Start your holiday shopping with unique items. For more information, call Karen Sauke at 406-590-1074.

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 2: Meadow Lark Country Club will host Holidaze Fashion Show. It’s a program to raise funds for vo-tech scholarships for students graduating in 2025. These new scholarships will benefit students from 12 high schools in Cascade County. The show will start at 11:30 with no-host champagne and entertainment, a luncheon at Noon followed by a Style Show at 12:30 with fashions from Kitson's in Cascade, Blue Rose, Grae + Co, Daydream Boutique, and Inge's Fashions. There will be a special raffle for an heirloom quilt, 50/50 drawing and wonderful door prizes. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at the participating stores or by calling 406-727-7633.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: A fundraiser to benefit the Miller family as they navigate the diagnosis of a brain tumor in their youngest, little Ms. Jewel Miller. Event runs from 5pm to 8pm at the Highwood Community Hall. There will be music by The Lucky Valentines, food and fun, as well as a live and silent auction. Dinner served at 5-6. Auction from 6-7 with live music to follow. For more information, call Jenna Baum at 406-733-6062.

Yana Benefit

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 8: There will be free Developmental Health Screenings for Children (birth - age 5) at the Children’s Museum of Montana (22 Railroad Square) in Great Falls. Event is from 9am to 1pm. Developmental Screeners, Hearing Checks, Dental Health Checks, Vision Checks, and more. Sponsored by Benchmark Human Services, Great Falls Public Schools, Montana School for the Deaf & Blind, Alluvion Dental, Lions Club. To reserve a spot, call 406-268-6400; walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call Barb Walden at 406-403-0087.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 14: Opportunities Inc. will host an Energy Awareness Expo from 4pm to 6pm. Join us to learn how to save on utility bills and access essential winter resources. We will have interactive activities, giveaways, warm chili & desserts, and caring staff for you to visit with about any needs you may have. LIEAP staff will be available for those with questions or have paperwork ready to submit. The event will be at 1220 Third Avenue South in Great Falls. For more information, call Melissa Giard at 406-761-0310.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15: Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South) will host a Veteran's Breakfast from 7am to 9am. The breakfast is free for all veterans, military, and their families. Donations welcomed. It is sponsored by Veterans Mentoring Veterans, Great Falls. For more information, call Michelle Koppany at 406-868-7388, or click here.

MONDAY NOVEMBER 18: Indian Family Health Clinic (1220 Central Avenue) will host a workshop for people to learn about Alzheimer's disease. Optional memory screenings conducted by trained staff from Weissman-Hood Institute for Biomedical Research. To RSVP, call Elizabeth Chargois at 406-268-1510. A memory screening is a simple and safe "healthy brain checkup" that tests memory and other thinking skills. Each memory screening takes approximately 10 minutes and while the result is not a diagnosis, it can suggest if someone should see a physician for a full evaluation. For more information, call Rebecca Brown at 406-454-6045.

THURSDAY NOVEMBER 21: Great Falls Salvation Army will host a "Give Thanks" Kettle Kickoff Luncheon from 11:30am to 1pm at 1000 17th Avenue South. The auction will include a silent auction, dessert dash, and information on the critical services The Salvation Army provides to neighbors in need in Great Falls. Cost is $15 per person. For more information, call Jody Rempel at 406-899-4640, or click here.