Conrad community rallies around teen diagnosed with rare blood cancer on his birthday

CONRAD — A Conrad teenager received a life-changing diagnosis on his 16th birthday, and his community is rallying around him with a benefit and prayer vigil planned for early August.

WATCH: Conrad rallies around teen with rare blood cancer diagnosis

Conrad community rallies around 16-year-old diagnosed with rare blood cancer on his birthday

Mason Williams woke up on June 11th — his birthday — with facial paralysis on his left side. His mother, Jessica Olson, initially feared he was having a stroke.

"When he woke up, he had facial paralysis on his left side, which I originally I thought it might have been like he's having a stroke," Olson said.

A trip to the emergency room led to tests and eventually a diagnosis of T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a rare blood cancer. Tests revealed a large mass in his chest.

"It was pressing on his heart, his main vessel to his heart, his pleural, which is the sacs around the lungs, were compromised. The bottom of his lungs were collapsed on the bottom," Olson said.

Mason and Olson have been staying at a Denver treatment facility, where he has been undergoing chemotherapy. Despite the severity of his diagnosis, there have been encouraging signs.

"We're outpatient now because he's responding really want to treatment. The mass has shrunk to I think it was 7.2. Which is a huge change. He has, you know, as long as his heart and his airway are not compromised anymore, he's able to lay flat," Olson said.

Mason is one of Olson's twin boys. His brother, Dallas, and younger sister, Liberty, are back in Conrad being cared for by their grandmother while Olson remains in Denver with Mason. Olson says the disease is genetic and she is in the process of getting her other children tested.

Olson describes Mason as a homebody who loves art, writing, cooking and building Legos.

"He's, like, the fastest Lego builder. I mean, it doesn't matter how many pieces it is. He can build it within 4 or 5 minutes," Olson said.

Conrad is coming together to support the Williams family. On August 1st, a benefit will be held beginning at 4 p.m. at the golf course. Taylor Mokate is among those helping organize the event.

"It's important to help with the family. They're going to need money. Not even just now, but throughout this whole time, they've been there for already a month," Mokate said.

Mokate says donations are adding up and include clothing, grocery and salon gift certificates. The Friday night before the benefit, a prayer vigil for Mason and his family will be held at 8 p.m. at Conrad City Park.

Olson says the outpouring of support has meant everything to her family.

"Oh my goodness, all this stuff that they have done so far, it has really helped. I mean, I could never repay them," Olson said.

Mason still has a long road ahead, but his mother says he is not backing down.

"He's a tough boy. He's tough man. He's he's he's fighting. But he's he needs all the prayers he can get," Olson said.

