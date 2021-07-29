114 new cases of COVID reported in Cascade County in the last week

GREAT FALLS — The City-County Health Department in Great Falls said on Wednesday evening that in the past week, 114 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Cascade County.

The CCHD said that the 114 new cases include 13 new variant cases, for a total of 95 variant cases. A majority of the new variant cases were the Delta variant. There are likely many more unconfirmed Delta and other variant cases present in the County; they said in a news release that it is not possible to conduct variant sequencing for all cases, but it has been determined that several of the Delta cases were connected to larger outbreak clusters.

Because of the increase in variant cases, the federal Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has updated its recommendations for mask usage in an effort to slow transmission, saying that early evidence indicates that the Delta variant is more easily transmitted and that vaccines may have reduced effectiveness, but emphasizing that vaccines remain highly effective in preventing severe illness and death.

The CCHD said that it follows the CDC guidance.

Cascade County is currently classified as having the highest level of community transmission; you can check county-level data on the CDC website by clicking here .

In areas with “substantial” or “high” transmission rates, the CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors in public places, including fully vaccinated persons. Additionally, in areas with high numbers of COVID cases, the CCHD said that people should “consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.”

