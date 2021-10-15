2 more COVID deaths in Yellowstone County; October total is now 20

RiverStone Health reported two new COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing Yellowstone County's October death toll to 20 and cumulative toll to 354 since the start of the pandemic.

The two deaths were both unvaccinated men with underlying health conditions who died in the hospital. One was in his 50s and the other in his 60s.

Less than half of all Montanans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Although vaccination levels are higher among older adults, 39% of Yellowstone County residents in their 50s haven’t had even one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. And 21% of Yellowstone County residents in their 60s haven’t received their first dose of vaccine.

There were 135 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday in Billings Clinic or St. Vincent Healthcare, including 113 who weren’t vaccinated.

Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines that reduce the risk of infection, illness and death are available to everyone age 12 and older from local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

RiverStone Health will hold these free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics:

· Tuesday, Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., City College, Tech Building, Room A017.

· Wednesday, Oct. 20, noon to 2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

· Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

· Friday, Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

· Oct. 27, noon to 2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Clinics listed above will offer first and second doses and booster shots of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Third doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available to immune-compromised people.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.