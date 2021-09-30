BILLINGS — RiverStone Health reported two new COVID deaths Thursday in Yellowstone County.

The two men both died Wednesday in a Billings hospital. One, a man in his 50s, was unvaccinated; the second, a man in his 60s, was vaccinated.

These latest deaths mark 32 COVID deaths in Yellowstone County in September, and 333 since the start of the pandemic.

DPHHS released a report on Monday highlighting Montana data from February 2021 to September 2021, and found that 89.5% of the cases, 88.6% of hospitalizations, and 83.5% of the deaths were among people who were not fully vaccinated, including those not yet eligible for vaccination. Click here for more information and the full report .

On Thursday, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare had 113 COVID inpatients. Ninety-four of them had not been vaccinated against the virus.

RiverStone Health will host free walk-in clinics to offer first, second and third doses of Pfizer vaccine, along with first and second doses of Moderna and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.



Monday, Oct. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montana State University Billing, Student Union Building

Tuesday, Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room

Thursday, Oct. 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Healthy By Design Gardeners’ Market, South Park.

Oct. 9, 9 a.m.-noon, Harvest Fest, downtown Billings.

Oct. 12, noon-2 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27 th Street.

Street. Oct. 20, noon-2 p.m. Billings Public Library Community Room.

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., North Park.

Oct. 22, 11 am. to 1 p.m., Terry Park.

Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Billings Public Library Community Room.

People who want to get vaccinated at the Billings Public Library clinics can get free rides to and from the library via MET Transit by calling 606.657.8218. Rides must be scheduled no later than 5 p.m. the day prior to the clinic and can be scheduled up to 14 days in advance.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic, phone 406.247.3382. More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.