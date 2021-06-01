43% of Montanans vaccinated against COVID-19

HELENA — Not long ago, we were discussing case numbers, mandates and restrictions, and the possibility of a vaccine, but the COVID pandemic looks a lot different in Montana now.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services reports that a total of 813,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered across the state.

The total number of Montanans who are fully immunized against the virus has risen to 393,000 meaning that about 43% of the eligible population is vaccinated against COVID.