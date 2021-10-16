5 new COVID deaths reported in Gallatin County

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed Friday afternoon five more Gallatin County residents who have passed away from complications due to COVID.

One was a woman in her 90s who passed away in an assisted living facility. Another was a man in his 80s who passed away at an assisted living facility. Both of these people passed away the week of October 3.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates this morning that attributed their deaths to COVID.

Three additional deaths have also been identified through a routine reconciliation by the Montana Office of Vital Records. Two of those deaths occurred out of state, and one death certificate was updated to include COVID-19 as an attributing factor. One of these deaths was a female in her 80s who passed away at an assisted living facility, one was a female in her 60s who passed away out of state, and the third was a male in his 60s who passed away out of state.

These latest deaths make for a total of 78 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide numbers reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found here.

In Gallatin County 61% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. According to the press release, the majority of deaths related to COVID-19 are among unvaccinated Gallatin County residents. Officials say the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and reduce the risk of severe infection, hospitalization, and death. COVID-19 vaccines are available to anyone over the age of 12 from local pharmacies and clinics.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Any calls received after business hours will be returned the following business day. You can reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123.



There were 1,143 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday, October 15, in Montana, with 11,821 total active cases in the state.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 is 477. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 8,232.

There have been 164,669 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 150,720. There were 7,847 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

Fifty-four percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 496,708 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,047,680. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .