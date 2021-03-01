Active COVID-19 cases fall below 100 in Missoula County

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 31 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Friday update.

Additionally, the number of active cases has fallen to 99 -- the first time in several months that number has fallen below 100.

Four of the new cases as well as 10 of the current active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,200 including 8,019 recoveries and 82 deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations remains at nine and includes two Missoula County residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 stands at 12. The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The latest information from the Montana COVID-19 tracking map shows 29.566 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Missoula County and 11,319 people are fully immunized.

Missoula County estimates 99,813 residents need the vaccine. Residents can stay up to date on vaccine distribution by clicking here.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions as Missoula transitions to Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been set up and can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.