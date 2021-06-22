Active number of COVID cases falls below 500 in Montana

HELENA — For the first time in nearly a year, there are fewer than 500 active cases of COVID in Montana.

The Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS) reports that, as of Monday, June 21st, there are 454 active cases in the state.

We looked back through MTN data and found that the number of active cases has not been this low since July 4th, 2020.

By late July, active cases were over 1,000, then over 1,500 by mid-August, and kept rising throughout last summer.

While active case numbers are dropping, the state's vaccine numbers are rising, although slower than a few months ago.

In Montana's eight most populous counties, Missoula continues to lead the way with almost 60% of the eligible population vaccinated.

Silver Bow County stands at 56%, Lewis & Clark County reports a 53% vaccination rate, and Gallatin County stands at 52%.

Both Ravalli and Yellowstone counties record a 44% vaccination rate, while Cascade County is at 41%. Flathead County has the lowest vaccination numbers of the state’s most populous counties at 37%.

As of Monday, June 21st, the number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus is now reported to be 420,329, or about 46% of the state population. The total number of doses administered is 852,515, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

State health officials reported there have been 113,225 cumulative total cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is reported to be 111,119. The total number of COVID-19 tests administered in Montana was 1,429,169, an increase of 2,966 tests during the reporting period.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 44; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,446, according to state health officials.

DPHHS transitioned in early June to weekday-only reporting of COVID and vaccination data, and the state site will not be updated on weekends. As a result of this change, Montanans can expect the numbers reported on Monday to be larger given that day will include weekend numbers. Due to data reconciliation efforts, case reports may be reclassified as they are reviewed. This may change case counts for jurisdictions.