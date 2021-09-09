Agency posts clear picture of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — For those questioning the impact of Covid-19 across the community, Yellowstone County health experts want to paint a clear picture.

It’s easy to find, easy to read, and easy to understand.

Each weekday you can visit the RiverStone Health Facebook page to take a look at that data.

The latest post came down at around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The data shows that between Billings Clinic and St. Vincent hospital, 100 people are currently hospitalized due to Covid-19.

The numbers then break down to show that 93 patients are unvaccinated and seven are fully vaccinated.

Of those 100 patients, 33 are in intensive care, and 23 are on ventilators.

The graph does not break down how many of the people in the ICU are vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The Unified Health Command says there’s a reason for that. Because Billings is not a large community, health care workers are concerned that detail would give out too much patient information.



Montana COVID update (September 8, 2021)

There have been 1,041 new COVID cases reported in Montana since Tuesday, with 6,680 active cases as of Wednesday, September 8, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Information from DPHHS at this point does not include data on whether new cases occurred among vaccinated or unvaccinated people.

There were 14 new deaths reported on Tuesday; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 1,828, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized in Montana due to COVID is 301, an increase of 27 since yesterday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,600.

About 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 469,194 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

COUNTIES WITH THE MOST ACTIVE CASES



Yellowstone County: 234 new; 1,366 active

Cascade County: 77 new; 970 active

Flathead County: 172 new; 967 active

Missoula County: 78 new; 651 active

Gallatin County: 122 new; 561 active

Lewis & Clark County: 55 new; 480 active

Lincoln County: 15 new; 228 active

Silver Bow County: 25 new; 146 active

Lake County: 31 new; 118 active

Hill County: 12 new; 112 active

There have been 131,752 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 123,244. There were 5,980 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.