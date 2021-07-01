CCHD: two Cascade County residents died due to COVID in June

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department on Thursday reported that two Cascade County residents died as a result of COVID-19 infections during the month of June.

The two were a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s. Both had been hospitalized, and both had underlying health conditions. No other details have been released due to federal privacy regulations.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones,” said Bowen Trystianson, Cascade County’s Deputy Health Officer, in a news release. “Although overall case numbers have dropped significantly since late 2020, we encourage everyone to remain vigilant and use best practices to stay safe this summer, particularly with the rising number of COVID-19 variants.”

The following data is for Cascade County as of July 1st, 2021:



Current Active Cases: 74

Total Recovered: 9,257

Total Deaths: 188

Cumulative Cases: 9,519

Population Eligible for Vaccination: 68,949

Dose #1 Administered: 31,510

Total Doses Administered: 57,549

Number Fully Immunized: 28,734

Percentage of Eligible Population Fully Vaccinated: 42%

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus as of July 1st is 427,803 (about 46% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 864,839. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

State health officials reported there have been 113,821 cumulative cases in Montana. The number of recoveries is now 111,737. There are currently 418 active cases reported across the state. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,446,234, an increase of 1,899 tests during the reporting period. The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 51, down three from yesterday; the cumulative number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 5,518.

The CCHD recommends that if you are not fully vaccinated and aged two or older, you should continue to wear a mask in indoor public places and maintain social distancing. If you are fully vaccinated but have underlying health conditions or are taking medications that weaken your immune system, it is recommended that you continue to wear a mask and take other steps to protect yourself. If you are fully vaccinated, you may resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing (except where required by federal or other applicable law); however, if you are around others who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, please consider whether additional precautions should be taken.

The CCHD also says that it "crucial" that anyone who tests positive for COVID isolate at home and notify everyone you were in contact with 48 hours prior to the onset of your symptoms or 48 hours prior to your test date. If you have been notified that you were a contact, quarantine at home for ten days from the time you were last exposed. Quarantine is not necessary if you have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks before exposure.