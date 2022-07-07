COVID update for Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The latest report from the City-County Health Department in Great Falls show that the Cascade County is currently at a high COVID community level.

The data is updated weekly by the CDC and is based on hospitalizations.

Benefis Health system is at 115% capacity according to health officer Abigail Hill, and cases have been rising the last few weeks.

The county reported 206 new cases in the last week, with a total of 324 active cases.

Benefis is reporting 18 inpatients with Covid - ten unvaccinated and eight vaccinated. One is in the ICU and none of them are on a ventilator.

Hill delivered the report at the County Commission's Board of Health meeting on Wednesday. She added the Health Department has 300 rapid tests available that expire at the end of the month.

They are also ordering another 4,000 test kits in case of an extended uptick in cases.

Hill said, “Right now the positivity rate is 25%. So that is higher than we have seen in the past few weeks. But not the highest as far as COVID in Great Falls, it had gotten up to 30% from last year,” Hill said.

For a full look at the report and the meeting: https://www.cascadecountymt.gov/agendacenter.

County levels: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/covid-by-county.html



TRENDING NOW

