Libby Care Center confirms 10 COVID deaths in August

Posted at 9:23 AM, Sep 23, 2021
LIBBY — Ten residents of Libby Care Center in Lincoln County died in August as a result of a COVID outbreak that started at the end of July.

Spokespeople with the nursing home's owner, Cascadia Healthcare, report that 16 staff members also tested positive in the outbreak.

The company believes the virus got into the facility through an unvaccinated Certified Nursing Assistant.

Of the ten residents who died, nine were vaccinated.

Overall, 14 residents have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Cascadia also reports that 88% of residents are vaccinated against the virus, but only 54% of staff.

