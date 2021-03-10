Missoula Co. reports 36 additional COVID-19 cases

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) is reporting that 36 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since the Tuesday update.

The number of active cases has now jumped from 99 on Tuesday to 133.

Three of the newly reported COVID-19 cases as well as eight of the currently active cases are associated with the University of Montana.

The total number of confirmed cases in Missoula County currently stands at 8,340 including 8,124 recoveries and 83 COVID-19 related deaths.

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations stands at four and includes two county residents.

The average of daily new cases per 100,000 has risen from 12 on Tuesday to 14.

The MCCHD goal is to bring that number down to 25/100,000 people for two consecutive weeks or more.

The latest data from the Montana COVID-19 tracking website shows 36,530 county residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine and that 14,329 people are fully immunized.

It was announced on March 5 that Missoula County is remaining in Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan at this time.

The Missoula County Board of Health announced an easing of some of the COVID-19 restrictions in Missoula County during a Feb. 18 meeting.

A call center to help answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution can be reached at (406) 258-INFO.

MCCHD has a website solely focused on COVID-19 information which can be found here.

The Missoula City-County Health Department may be alerted to additional cases before the Montana Department of Health and Human Services.