HELENA — There were 282 new COVID cases reported in Montana on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, with 2,958 active cases in the state, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The total number of COVID deaths in Montana has risen from 2,777 on Tuesday to 2,781, according to DPHHS.

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Wednesday, December 8, 2021. The state site also includes county-specific data on cases, deaths, vaccinations, and more.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 186, up from the 184 reported on Tuesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,147.

There have been 193,277 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 187,538.

There were 5,013 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 51% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 526,500 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID vaccination doses administered is 1,256,460.