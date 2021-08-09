Montana COVID-19 update: active cases surpass 2,100 again

HELENA — There are 395 new COVID-19 cases being reported in Montana with 2,166 active cases in the state on Monday, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The last time the state had more than 2,000 active cases was on February 22, 2021, according to MTN data.

Cascade County added the most new cases with 74 being reported, along with 276 active cases. Missoula County saw the second-largest increase in cases at 65 followed by Flathead County with 38. Missoula County is now at 205 active cases while Flathead County is at 535.

The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID has risen by one to 1,723, according to DPHHS.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID has risen to 154. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 5,824.

There have been 118,270 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 114,381. The total number of COVID tests administered in Montana is 1,527,910.

The number of state residents who have been fully immunized against the virus stands at 444,352 (about 49% of the state population). The total number of doses administered is 906,887. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .

The information above is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, August 9, 2021. The site is updated daily and includes state-level and county-specific data for cases, recoveries, vaccinations, deaths, and tests.

Adam Meier, director of DPHHS, said in a news release last week that COVID-related hospitalization data from the past eight weeks from June 5 to July 30 shows that 89% of Montanans who were hospitalized had not received the COVID vaccine. The data includes 358 hospitalizations of Montanans during this time frame. The hospitalizations included an age range from 1 to 97, with a median age of 64.

“This data illustrates just how effective the COVID-19 vaccine is in preventing serious illness when you consider how far we’ve come since the vaccine first became available,” Meier said. “The data is also a reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated. This is now a vaccine-preventable disease, and the last thing we want to see are more cases and hospitalizations. The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious illness and hospitalization. The fall and winter months are just around the corner. Now is the time to get the vaccine.”