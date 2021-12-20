There were 159 new COVID cases reported Monday, December 20, 2021 in Montana, with 1,723 total active cases in the state.

There was one new death reported. The death was reported in Cascade County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS). The total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID-19 is now 2,878.

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is 126, a decrease from 139 hospitalizations reported on Friday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,291.

There have been 194,929 cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 190,328. There were 3,301 new COVID-19 tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

About 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 534,646 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,301,160. If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here.

The information is from the DPHHS website and is current as of Monday, December 20, 2021.

