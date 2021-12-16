There were 164 new COVID cases reported Thursday, December 16, 2021 in Montana, with 2,048 total active cases in the state.

There were five new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,873 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

Dates of the new-reported deaths range from October to December. Counties reporting deaths include: Flathead, Lake, Missoula, and Yellowstone (2).

The number of current hospitalizations due to COVID is 152, the same number that was reported on Wednesday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,264.

There have been 194,562 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 189,641. There were 4,379 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 52 percent of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 532,791 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,288,841.

