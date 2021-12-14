There were 199 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, December 14, 2021, in Montana, with 2,476 total active cases in the state.

There were 27 new deaths reported; the total number of Montanans who have died due to COVID is now 2,853 according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services (DPHHS).

The 27 newly-reported deaths are from the following counties: Carbon (1), Cascade (4), Chouteau (1), Lewis & Clark (3), Lincoln (4), Powell (1), Ravalli (10), Valley (1), and Yellowstone (2).

Of those deaths, 13 happened in December, 11 in November, and 3 in October. Four previously-reported Lewis & Clark deaths were determined to be non-COVID related deaths after death certificate review.

The number of people currently hospitalized due to COVID is 156, a decrease from the 164 hospitalizations reported on Monday. The cumulative number of hospitalizations in Montana due to the virus is 10,210.

There have been 194,108 cumulative cases of COVID in Montana. The cumulative number of recoveries is now 188,779. There were 5,011 new COVID tests administered since the last DPHHS report.

An estimated 52% of eligible residents are now vaccinated, with 530,592 Montanans now considered fully vaccinated. The total number of doses administered is 1,279,097.

If you want to get vaccinated, contact your county health department, or click here .